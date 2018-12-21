Rublix (RBLX) Tops One Day Volume of $13,355.00

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Rublix token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00005845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rublix has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. Rublix has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $13,355.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rublix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.74 or 0.02727756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00141497 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00175001 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026134 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026151 BTC.

Rublix Token Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,019,784 tokens. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rublix

Rublix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rublix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rublix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rublix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rublix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rublix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.