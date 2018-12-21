Rubycoin (RBY) Price Hits $0.0950 on Major Exchanges

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Rubycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00002378 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. Rubycoin has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $50.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rubycoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00058145 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000902 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018362 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Rubycoin

Rubycoin (CRYPTO:RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 26,406,826 coins. The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rubycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.