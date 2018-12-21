Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $154,000 in Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (MPVD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Separately, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPVD opened at $1.41 on Friday. Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPVD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mountain Province Diamonds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Mountain Province Diamonds from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Mountain Province Diamonds Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

