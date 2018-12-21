Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Qiwi PLC (QIWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QIWI. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Qiwi by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at $956,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Qiwi by 485.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 55,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiwi alerts:

QIWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qiwi from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

QIWI opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $650.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.29. Qiwi PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $18.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $18.81. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Qiwi had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $17.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qiwi PLC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Qiwi PLC (QIWI)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/russell-investments-group-ltd-purchases-new-stake-in-qiwi-plc-qiwi.html.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QIWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.