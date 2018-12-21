Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in QEP Resources Inc (QEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,098 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QEP. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,862,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QEP shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.12.

Shares of QEP Resources stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.34. QEP Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. QEP Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

