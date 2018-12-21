SAF-HOLLAND (SFQ) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. equinet set a €13.80 ($16.05) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAF-HOLLAND presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.20 ($21.16).

SAF-HOLLAND stock opened at €10.93 ($12.71) on Monday. SAF-HOLLAND has a 1-year low of €14.12 ($16.42) and a 1-year high of €20.08 ($23.35).

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles worldwide. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, and Neway brands. The company also provides coupling devices and spare parts.

