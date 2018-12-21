SafeInsure (SINS) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $2.69 million and $201,757.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $2.56 or 0.00063988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 1,304,011 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,000 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

