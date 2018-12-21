Safety Income & Growth (SAFE) and MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (MITFY) Critical Contrast

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) and MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Safety Income & Growth alerts:

This table compares Safety Income & Growth and MITIE GRP PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Income & Growth $23.23 million 15.06 -$1.82 million N/A N/A MITIE GRP PLC/ADR $2.92 billion 0.18 -$35.95 million $0.89 6.29

Safety Income & Growth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MITIE GRP PLC/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Income & Growth and MITIE GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Income & Growth 14.62% 1.67% 0.81% MITIE GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Safety Income & Growth pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Safety Income & Growth and MITIE GRP PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Income & Growth 1 2 1 0 2.00 MITIE GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Safety Income & Growth presently has a consensus price target of $19.13, suggesting a potential downside of 0.34%. Given Safety Income & Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Safety Income & Growth is more favorable than MITIE GRP PLC/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Safety Income & Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Safety Income & Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Safety Income & Growth has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MITIE GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Safety Income & Growth beats MITIE GRP PLC/ADR on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Income & Growth

Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company focused on ground leases. The Company seeks to provide real estate owners with better, lower cost capital through its modern ground lease structure, while delivering safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. The Company targets major markets throughout the United States, helping owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed use properties ranging from $25 million to $1 billion generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc.

About MITIE GRP PLC/ADR

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems. The company also provides professional services, including capital project consultancy, energy consultancy, real estate advisory, records management consultancy, security and risk strategy, sustainability strategy, technical assets strategy, and workplace and design services; and cleaning and environmental services, such as pest control and landscaping services. In addition, it offers document management services; custody services, such as immigration and prison services; and indoor and outdoor event catering services. Further, the company provides property management services primarily to clients in the social housing sector; and painting and commercial refurbishment roofing services. Mitie Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Southwark, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.