SAFRAN/ADR (SAFRY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAFRY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised SAFRAN/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SAFRAN/ADR stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. SAFRAN/ADR has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $35.77.

SAFRAN/ADR Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

