Saia Inc (SAIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Saia by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 822,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,474,000 after buying an additional 43,050 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Saia by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Saia by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,060,000 after buying an additional 154,668 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after buying an additional 59,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,462. Saia has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $87.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

