salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Insider Amy E. Weaver Sells 4,889 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Amy E. Weaver sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total transaction of $656,788.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CRM opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $101.32 and a 52-week high of $161.19. The company has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/salesforce-com-inc-crm-insider-amy-e-weaver-sells-4889-shares.html.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.