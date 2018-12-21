Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.54), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.39. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $94.57 and a twelve month high of $145.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFM. Stephens upgraded Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Sanderson Farms from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 5,238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 722.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

