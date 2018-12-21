Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) a €88.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.20 ($97.91) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Cfra set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.80 ($102.09) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.68 ($98.47).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €56.76 ($66.00) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a one year high of €93.82 ($109.09).

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

