Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, VP Edward R. Conner sold 5,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $375,900. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 125,903 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 557,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 45,520 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after buying an additional 73,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

SGMO stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 104,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,444. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 3.10.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $23.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

