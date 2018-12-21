Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

SC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,282,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,110,000 after acquiring an additional 362,030 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,282,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,110,000 after acquiring an additional 362,030 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 490,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 587,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter.

SC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 66,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,625. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $21.81.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.