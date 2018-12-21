SAP (SAP) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, September 17th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SAP from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.89.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $100.10 on Tuesday. SAP has a 12-month low of $98.83 and a 12-month high of $127.16. The firm has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,318,000 after buying an additional 40,007 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,382,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $821,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

