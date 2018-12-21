Satish Dhanasekaran Sells 1,354 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $83,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,398.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.94. 764,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,035. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.20. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 4.25%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

