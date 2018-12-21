Savannah Petroleum (SAVP) Trading 5.9% Higher

Savannah Petroleum PLC (LON:SAVP) traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.63 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.62 ($0.33). 51,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 876,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.20 ($0.32).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savannah Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

Savannah Petroleum Company Profile (LON:SAVP)

Savannah Petroleum Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. Savannah Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

