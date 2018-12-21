Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,829.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Linda A. Mason sold 22,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $2,729,171.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $863,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,348 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $108.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.23. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $123.93.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.85 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 8.73%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/sawgrass-asset-management-llc-decreases-holdings-in-bright-horizons-family-solutions-inc-bfam.html.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.