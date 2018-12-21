Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Invests $337,000 in Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Stock

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,269,000 after buying an additional 77,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Calavo Growers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,314,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 73.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 641,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,001,000 after buying an additional 272,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Calavo Growers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,348,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 58.7% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 293,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 108,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 343 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $32,838.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,978.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.78). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVGW. Buckingham Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price target on Calavo Growers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

