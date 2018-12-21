Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 25,225 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 98,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,976,448.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,251,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,393,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 37,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $751,233.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,251,571 shares in the company, valued at $145,393,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,044 shares of company stock worth $2,907,682. 19.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SEM opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

