Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie set a $29.00 target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.75.

SCHN stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $665.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.12. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $38.85.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 7,356 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $195,963.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Heiskell sold 13,316 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $362,994.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,920. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

