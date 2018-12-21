Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) shares fell 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $22.16. 314,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 320,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHN. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie set a $29.00 price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $665.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $1.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

In other news, CFO Richard Peach sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $166,186.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,572.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $195,963.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,170 shares of company stock worth $1,335,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

