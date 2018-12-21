Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Holdings Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 260,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 38,953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.11 and a 1 year high of $70.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were paid a $0.3302 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

