Scientific Games’ (SGMS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Deutsche Bank currently has a $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a positive rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.67.

SGMS opened at $15.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.21. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $62.80.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 200,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $3,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,940.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

