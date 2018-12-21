Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $71.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.20.

SMG stock opened at $60.09 on Monday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.45.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 44.65% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, insider Michael C. Lukemire sold 10,156 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $709,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,249.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $36,767,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 446.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after buying an additional 312,828 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $18,377,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,266,000 after buying an additional 133,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $9,103,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

