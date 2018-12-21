SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp set a $35.00 target price on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.89.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.61. 65,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 110.43 and a beta of 1.03.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $483.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.