Sentinel One Day Volume Reaches $42,944.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Sentinel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $2.59 million and $42,944.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000138 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000159 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000180 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000265 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

