Serco Group (SRP) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

Serco Group (LON:SRP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 87 ($1.14). Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Serco Group from GBX 103 ($1.35) to GBX 108 ($1.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Liberum Capital raised Serco Group to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Serco Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 108.36 ($1.42).

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 98.75 ($1.29) on Wednesday. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 82.25 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.60 ($1.62).

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 399,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £383,674.56 ($501,338.77).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. It provides defense, health, justice and immigration, transport, and citizen services. The company also offers non-clinical support services to hospitals; environmental and leisure services, as well as a range of front, middle, and back-office services to public sector customers; and IT services.

