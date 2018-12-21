SG Americas Securities LLC Has $408,000 Stake in Timken Co (TKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 261,313 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,376,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Timken by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 387,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 159,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,596,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Shares of TKR opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.88. Timken Co has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $55.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.58 million. Timken had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.15 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Timken in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

In related news, Director Frank C. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.05 per share, for a total transaction of $205,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/sg-americas-securities-llc-has-408000-stake-in-timken-co-tkr.html.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.