SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,417 Shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (SOHU)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter worth $135,000. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 52.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 4,453.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter worth $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.05. Sohu.com Ltd – has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $459.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

