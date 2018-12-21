Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.26. Shaw Communications reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shaw Communications.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

SJR traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $18.00. 680,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.96. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 75.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 69.9% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 375,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shaw Communications (SJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.