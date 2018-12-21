Short Interest in Total SA (TOT) Drops By 44.1%

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 726,193 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the November 15th total of 1,299,496 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,512,744 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOT. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter worth $7,339,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Total by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 176,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Total by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,224 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Total by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

TOT stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. Total has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.72 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Total will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.7267 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOT. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

