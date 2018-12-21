Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

Shares of Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.45. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 7062071 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBGL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.
The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $603.61 million, a PE ratio of -58.75 and a beta of -0.24.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 2,705.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 46,527 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Sibanye Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 142,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,991 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 71,271 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 172,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 121,415 shares during the period. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sibanye Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SBGL)
Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
