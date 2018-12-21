Sientra Inc (SIEN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 170.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,531 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sientra were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIEN. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,246,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 93.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 858,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after acquiring an additional 414,418 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,035,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Sientra in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Sientra stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Sientra Inc has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $379.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.42.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 132.84% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Sientra’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra Inc will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Haines sold 89,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $1,932,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,662 shares in the company, valued at $811,992.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

