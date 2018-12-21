Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Stake Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Silgan were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,207,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,357,000 after purchasing an additional 330,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,871,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,829,000 after purchasing an additional 235,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,814,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,436,000 after purchasing an additional 276,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,169,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,302,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,298,000 after purchasing an additional 96,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert B. Lewis sold 15,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $361,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 398,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,593,318.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert B. Lewis sold 18,700 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $470,866.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 361,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,185.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,040 shares of company stock worth $1,851,055. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Silgan to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Silgan from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Silgan from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Silgan from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Silgan from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

SLGN stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

