Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 91.0% during the first quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 49,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 72.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 12,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/silverleafe-capital-partners-llc-has-356000-holdings-in-att-inc-t.html.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.