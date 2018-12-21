SINA (SINA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

SINA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of SINA from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SINA in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of SINA in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SINA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.40.

SINA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.38. The company had a trading volume of 269,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,041. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.04. SINA has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $124.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.76 million. SINA had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SINA will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SINA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SINA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SINA by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SINA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SINA by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SINA by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

