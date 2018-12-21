Skechers USA (SKX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greater emphasis on new line of products, cost containment efforts, inventory management and global distribution platform have aided Skechers’ performance. The company reversed the preceding quarter’s earnings miss with a beat in the third quarter of 2018. Management also provided an upbeat view for the final quarter, which perked up investors despite the year-over-year earnings decline and top-line miss. The sluggish domestic wholesale business performance was compensated by double-digit increase in both international wholesale and global company-owned retail businesses. Skechers’ domestic e-commerce business also continues to gain traction. Management now expects both the top and bottom lines to increase year over year during the final quarter. However, higher G&A expenses remain a concern. Although, the stock has declined in the past three months, we expect the aforementioned drivers to help it revive in the near-term.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SKX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers USA to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.95.

NYSE SKX opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Skechers USA has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Skechers USA had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 75,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $2,214,446.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 593,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,372,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Skechers USA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,745,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,049,000 after buying an additional 239,133 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,230,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in Skechers USA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Skechers USA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,745,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,049,000 after buying an additional 239,133 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

