Skyline (SKY) Trading Down 6.4%

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) fell 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.78. 712,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 337,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on shares of Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Skyline in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $355.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.20 million.

In related news, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 12,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $361,910.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,154.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll sold 3,777,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $105,494,095.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,655,229 shares of company stock worth $279,331,369 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Skyline during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Skyline during the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyline during the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Skyline by 12.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 134,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline during the second quarter worth approximately $2,673,000.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

