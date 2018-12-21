Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Carlin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $116,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $186,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,006 shares of company stock worth $891,350 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 36.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 37.6% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

SNBR opened at $32.73 on Friday. Sleep Number has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.19). Sleep Number had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 490.11%. The company had revenue of $438.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

