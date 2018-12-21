Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

SGH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of Smart Global stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $700.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.39. Smart Global has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $373.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.51 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 92.01%. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smart Global will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $115,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 31,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,109,256.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,960 shares of company stock worth $9,946,499 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smart Global by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,667,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,913,000 after acquiring an additional 417,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Smart Global by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,667,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,913,000 after acquiring an additional 417,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Smart Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Smart Global by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 617,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 336,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Smart Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,166,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

