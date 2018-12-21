Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. HSBC cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 30.5% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,794,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,722,000 after acquiring an additional 653,488 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 22.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 981,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 31.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 889,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after buying an additional 211,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 374,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 16,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

