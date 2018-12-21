Smith Salley & Associates Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.7% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3,516.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 746,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,619,000 after purchasing an additional 726,012 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,243,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,867,000 after purchasing an additional 717,452 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,780,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,362,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,627 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 94,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $8,809,621.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,004,604.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $3,824,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,529,804. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

AbbVie stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

