Snap-on (SNA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.33.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE:SNA traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.05. The stock had a trading volume of 143,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,489. Snap-on has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.02. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $898.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 4,648.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 653,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,061,000 after acquiring an additional 639,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snap-on by 348.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,427,000 after purchasing an additional 484,317 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Snap-on by 11,813.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 333,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,180,000 after purchasing an additional 330,428 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Snap-on by 65.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,263,000 after purchasing an additional 305,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 2,706.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 244,326 shares in the last quarter.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.