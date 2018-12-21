Societe Generale Upgrades Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) to Buy

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PTEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

PTEN stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $867.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 171.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 561,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 354,785 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 110.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,764,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,762,000 after purchasing an additional 289,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 91.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,205 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

