Solas Capital Management, Llc Purchases 366,514 Shares of Stanley Furniture Co. (STLY) Stock

Stanley Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:STLY) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 366,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $153,935.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stanley Furniture alerts:

On Monday, December 17th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 324,014 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $136,085.88.

STLY stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Stanley Furniture Co. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/solas-capital-management-llc-purchases-366514-shares-of-stanley-furniture-co-stly-stock.html.

Stanley Furniture Company Profile

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.