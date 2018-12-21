Solas Capital Management, Llc Purchases 366,514 Shares of Stanley Furniture Co. (STLY) Stock

Stanley Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:STLY) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 366,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $153,935.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 17th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 324,014 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $136,085.88.
STLY stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Stanley Furniture Co. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.92.
Stanley Furniture Company Profile
Stanley Furniture Company, Inc is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world.
