South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Chairman Buys $137,334.66 in Stock

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Chairman Walter M. Higgins acquired 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $137,334.66. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 37,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,424.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $29.42 on Friday. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $302.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 90.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth $141,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth $200,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Williams Capital cut their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

