South State Corp (SSB) Director Acquires $58,640.00 in Stock

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.64 per share, with a total value of $58,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,910.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SSB traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,127. South State Corp has a 52-week low of $58.02 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.06.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.11). South State had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $160.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that South State Corp will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SSB. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of South State to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,214,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,609,000 after purchasing an additional 47,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in South State by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,214,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,609,000 after purchasing an additional 47,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,986,000 after purchasing an additional 168,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of South State by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,699,000 after buying an additional 42,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of South State by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,288,000 after buying an additional 89,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

