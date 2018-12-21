Southwest Airlines (LUV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.41

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.41 and last traded at $46.90, with a volume of 385224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Macquarie set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.85.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $50,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $50,244.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,798.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Southwest Airlines (LUV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.41” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/southwest-airlines-luv-hits-new-52-week-low-at-46-41.html.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.